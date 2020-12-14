Coldest air of season for southern Wisconsin following weekend snowstorm

Next 12 Hours
The coldest air of the season for southern Wisconsin will be followed by a warming trend that could have some of the snow that fell Friday into Saturday melting away, according to forecasters.
Officially, 6.4 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport, although snow totals dropped off rapidly to the southeast and northwest, the National Weather Service reported.
Full plowing in Madison started about 2 p.m. Saturday and ended about 10 hours later, with cleanup to continue through the week, the city Streets Division said. Those who park on the street in the week ahead, especially Downtown, are reminded to follow posted parking signs, as plows will be pushing snow back to the curb in spots that were blocked by cars during Saturday’s plowing.
Overnight Monday into Tuesday, wind chills could dip below zero in the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, AccuWeather said.
"While this air mass is not in any way extreme for December standards, it does represent a significant change from the very balmy weather of recent days," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.
Once the cold moves out, temperatures will be rising, with the eight- to 14-day outlook favoring temperatures above normal and precipitation below normal, which should have some of the snow from the weekend melting, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 25 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 10, Tuesday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 24 and east winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 19, Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 32 and northeast winds around 5 mph.
The Weather said there is a 20% chance for snow showers Friday night and a 30% chance Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 33, 37, 36 and 37, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 19, 22, 29 and 25.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a cold start to the week, with a warming trend, a possible light mix late Friday night, and a possible light rain/snow mix Saturday morning.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 24, 25, 30, 32, 37, 37 and 36, and overnight lows around 9, 16, 18, 23, 29 and 26.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 27 at 9:18 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 60 for Dec. 13, set in 2015.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 9 at 7:41 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 17 below for Dec. 13, set in 1903.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.53 inches, 0.35 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.32 inches of precipitation, 4.7 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 13 is 1.45 inches, set in 2015.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 6.4 inches, 0.8 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.7 inches, 1 inch below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 13 is 6.4 inches, set in 1892.
Madison’s snow depth is 5 inches.
Photos: Remembering huge snowstorm that hit Madison in April 1973
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!