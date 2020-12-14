Coldest air of season for southern Wisconsin following weekend snowstorm

The coldest air of the season for southern Wisconsin will be followed by a warming trend that could have some of the snow that fell Friday into Saturday melting away, according to forecasters.

Officially, 6.4 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport, although snow totals dropped off rapidly to the southeast and northwest, the National Weather Service reported.

Full plowing in Madison started about 2 p.m. Saturday and ended about 10 hours later, with cleanup to continue through the week, the city Streets Division said. Those who park on the street in the week ahead, especially Downtown, are reminded to follow posted parking signs, as plows will be pushing snow back to the curb in spots that were blocked by cars during Saturday’s plowing.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, wind chills could dip below zero in the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, AccuWeather said.

"While this air mass is not in any way extreme for December standards, it does represent a significant change from the very balmy weather of recent days," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.