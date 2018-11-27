It's actually colder than cold in the capital city, but it should be warmer by the weekend.
The coldest average high temperature in Madison is 26, which covers a good portion of January. The high on Tuesday is expected to reach 24, forecasters said.
This cold snap should break as the week goes on, with highs in the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then going all the way up to 40 on Friday.
The National Weather Service said there's a good chance for snow late Wednesday night into Thursday, with Madison seeing up to an inch of accumulation.
Driving conditions could be slippery Thursday, with snow and freezing rain likely before 1 p.m., followed by a brief period of a rain/snow mix, changing to rain later in the afternoon.
Little or no ice accumulation is expected.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Friday should be a nice day with partly sunny skies and a high of 40, but we could see more rain and snow on Saturday.
The Weather Service gives us a 70 percent chance of rain and snow to start the day on Saturday, changing to rain then back to rain and snow early Sunday morning.
Weekend highs are forecast to reach 40 both Saturday and Sunday.
Look for another chance of rain and snow on Monday with a high of 36.
Borremans said it'll turn colder next Tuesday with a high of 31 and a chance of light snow.
Monday's high of 28 was 10 degrees below normal and 37 degrees below the record high of 65 for Nov. 26, set in 1990.
The low of 20 was 4 degrees below normal and 25 degrees above the record low of 5 below for the date, set in 1977.
A trace of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.61 inches, 0.47 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 26 was 1.19 inches in 2015.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.43 inches of precipitation, 4.82 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.46 inches of precipitation, 16.03 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 26 was 3.8 inches in 1940 and 1971.