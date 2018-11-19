Madison can't seem to shake the cold.
It's another week of below normal temperatures in the capital city, with highs only expected to reach the low 30s, about 10 degrees below normal.
But other than a few snow flurries Monday morning, especially north of Madison, dry weather should continue through Thanksgiving on Thursday.
The National Weather Service said highs should be near 33 on Monday, 31 on Tuesday and 34 on Wednesday, before climbing to near 38 on Thursday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said clouds will move in on Friday, with a few afternoon rain showers possible as the high reaches 44. Light rain could also fall Fridaynight.
There's a chance for light rain once again Saturday morning, with the high near 44.
The Weather Service said we could see a mix of rain and snow on Sunday with the high topping out near 38.
Borremans said a rain/snow mix is possible again next Monday, with a high of 36.
Sunday's high of 32 was 11 degrees below normal and 37 degrees below the record high of 69 for Nov. 18, set in 1953.
The low of 14 was 13 degrees below normal and 11 degrees above the record low of 3 for the date, set in 1872.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.50 inches, 0.05 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 18 was 1.02 inches in 1957.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.32 inches of precipitation, 5.34 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.35 inches of precipitation, 16.55 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 18 was 4.2 inches in 1926.