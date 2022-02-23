Cold Wednesday ahead of next snowstorm Thursday into Friday for Wisconsin

Another snowstorm will impact most of Wisconsin late Thursday into early Friday, with the highest totals along Lake Michigan thanks to lake enhancement, according to forecasters.

Areas along Lake Michigan first will see a light lake effect band of snow bringing some minor accumulating snow Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, before much of the state sees snow from the system that will move through late Thursday into early Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Possible snow totals include 3 to 6 inches for Kenosha and Milwaukee; 2 to 5 inches for Sheboygan; 2 to 4 inches for Madison and Janesville; 2 to 3 inches for Platteville, La Crosse, Wisconsin Dells and Fond du Lac; 1 to 3 inches for Green Bay; 1 to 2 inches for Eau Claire and Wausau; down to none for far northwestern Wisconsin, which was hit hardest by the storm that dumped mostly ice and sleet on southern Wisconsin Monday and Tuesday.

The Weather Service said the storm system will move from the Southwest on Wednesday to the Central Appalachians/Mid-Atlantic by Friday, producing heavy snow over the southwestern and central Rocky Mountain region on Wednesday, a variety of winter hazards from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley Wednesday through Thursday night and the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Thursday night through Friday.

The Ozarks up could see up to a half-inch of ice, wide areas could see 6 inches or more of snow, and heavy rain on the south side of the storm could produce flash flooding.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 19, and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chills of 10 below to zero, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 11, Thursday’s forecast features a 40% chance for snow after noon, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 25 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The chance for snow overnight Thursday into Friday is 90%, with possible accumulation of 1 to 2 inches as the low falls to around 15.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow, with no chances for precipitation into early next week.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 25, 35, 30, 32 and 41, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 9, 19, 12 and 19.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for the Madison area light snow late in the day on Thursday into Friday morning, with totals of 2 to 4 inches; and possible flurries Sunday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison should be near 19, 24, 24, 34, 35, 35 and 40, and overnight lows around 8, 14, 6, 19, 5 and 15.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 25 at 12:02 a.m., 9 degrees below the normal high and 43 degrees below the record high of 68 for Feb. 22, set in 2017.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 16 at 11:59 p.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Feb. 22, set in 1873.

Officially, 0.1 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.3 inches, 0.85 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 2.4 inches, 1.78 inches below normal. Madison’s 2022 precipitation total rose to 0.78 inches, 1.84 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 22 is 1.64 inches in 1922.

The 0.5 inches of snow on Tuesday boosted Madison’s February total to 2.7 inches, 7.6 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 18.3 inches, 17.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 18.9 inches, 20.7 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 22 is 3.8 inches in 1994.

Madison’s official snow depth is 1 inch.

