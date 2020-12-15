Cold Tuesday for southern Wisconsin, but warmer weather on the way

It will be a cold Tuesday for southern Wisconsin with highs only in the 20s, but warmer weather is on the way, with highs reaching the 30s starting Wednesday, and even cracking 40 next week, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 25 and east winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 20, Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 31 and northeast winds around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 23, Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 32 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said the weather will remain quiet into next week, with just a 20% chance for snow showers Friday night.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, with highs near 38, 34, 35 and 42, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 20, 27, 22 and 27.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a quiet week ahead, with a possible light mix Friday night into Saturday morning, and again Monday.