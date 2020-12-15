Cold Tuesday for southern Wisconsin, but warmer weather on the way

Next 12 Hours
It will be a cold Tuesday for southern Wisconsin with highs only in the 20s, but warmer weather is on the way, with highs reaching the 30s starting Wednesday, and even cracking 40 next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 25 and east winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 20, Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 31 and northeast winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 23, Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 32 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said the weather will remain quiet into next week, with just a 20% chance for snow showers Friday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, with highs near 38, 34, 35 and 42, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 20, 27, 22 and 27.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a quiet week ahead, with a possible light mix Friday night into Saturday morning, and again Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 22, 29, 31, 37, 36, 36 and 39, and overnight lows around 18, 19, 20, 29, 26 and 29.
Monday’s high in Madison was 26 at 4:23 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 59 for Dec. 14, set in 1975 and 2015.
Monday’s low in Madison was 11 at 9:50 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 17 below for Dec. 14, set in 1901.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.53 inches, 0.4 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.32 inches of precipitation, 4.65 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 14 is 1.04 inches, set in 1891.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 6.4 inches, 0.3 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.7 inches, 1.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 14 is 6 inches, set in 1922.
Madison’s snow depth is 5 inches.
