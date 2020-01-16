Cold Thursday giving way to ice, big snowstorm Friday into Saturday for Wisconsin. See what will fall and where

In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 15 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusting to 25 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to zero, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 4, with wind chill values of 10 below to zero, Friday’s forecast features a 90% chance for snow, mainly after 3 p.m., with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch, a high near 28. And southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.

The chance for precipitation is 100% Friday night and 80% Saturday, in the form of snow and freezing rain before 4 a.m., then rain possibly mixed with snow before noon, snow and freezing rain between noon and 1 p.m., and snow after 1 p.m., with possible accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice Friday night, and less than a half-inch of snow and little to no ice Saturday.

The low Friday night will be around 27, with temperatures falling to around 24 by 5 p.m. and winds gusting to 35 mph Saturday.