A cold and windy Thursday in south-central Wisconsin should give way to a warm up heading into the weekend, with high temperatures expected to reach the 60s.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 30% chance of rain and possibly snow showers Thursday morning and rain in the afternoon, with the high topping out at 41 and winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Scattered showers could continue Thursday night before ending in the overnight hours.

Friday starts a stretch of mild weather, but we could see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Friday should be mostly cloudy with a high of 53, then Saturday looks like the better day of the weekend, with clouds and a high of 62.

There's a 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Sunday, with rain and storm chances increasing to 60% later in the day, the high reaching 61. Rainfall could total up to a half-inch.

The work and school week should start out on the mild side with a high of 61 on Monday under partly sunny skies and a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Tuesday looks good with sun and 52, but we could see a 40% chance of rain and snow on Wednesday with the high topping out at 45.

Wednesday's high in Madison was 57, 5 degrees above normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 76 for April 3, set in 1956.

The low of 28 was 3 degrees below normal and 20 degrees above the record low of 8 for the date, set in 1886.

No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the April total at 0.05 inches, 0.26 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 3 was 1.40 inches in 2007.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 0.97 inches of precipitation, 1.54 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.47 inches of precipitation, 1.28 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at a trace for the month, 0.5 inches below normal; 2.8 inches for spring, 4.7 inches below normal; and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 5.7 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 3 was 2.7 inches in 2018.