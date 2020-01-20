Cold start to week, then warming trend brings return of precipitation for south-central Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a cold start to the week, a warming trend will bring a return of chances for precipitation later in the week for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
There could be some accumulating snow at times, but no major storms are expected through next weekend, the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track both said.
In Madison on Monday, look for scattered flurries before 9 a.m. under cloudy skies that will gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 22 and north winds around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 4, with wind chill values of 5 below to zero, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 21 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation return at 40% Wednesday for snow, mainly after noon; 70% Wednesday night for snow, with accumulation of less than a half-inch; 50% Thursday for snow before 2 p.m., rain and snow from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m.; 60% Thursday night for snow before 7 p.m., then rain and snow from 7 p.m. through 11 p.m., then snow after 11 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation possible; 60% Friday for snow before noon, then rain and snow; 50% Friday for snow; and 20% Saturday for rain and snow.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Wednesday through Friday, and mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 33, 35, 36, 36 and 35, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 17, 29, 32, 29 and 25.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few morning flurries Monday, light snow developing late Wednesday, and a light rain/snow mix Wednesday night through Friday, ending with light snow Friday night.
Tsaparis said skies over Madison should be partly to mostly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, cloudy Thursday and
Friday, and mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 23, 24, 34, 36, 35, 36 and 33, and overnight lows around 4, 17, 29, 31, 27 and 22.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 21 at 2:34 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 47 for Jan. 19, set in 1921, 1933 and 2006.
Sunday’s low in Madison was zero at 3:19 a.m., 11 degrees below the normal low and 27 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 19, set in 1994.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at 1.16 inches, 0.4 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.18 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 19 is 1.07, set in 1995.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s January and 2020 snow total at 12.5 inches, 4.6 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.4 inches, 6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 31.1 inches, 5.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 19 is 12.6 inches, set in 1995.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
