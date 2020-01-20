Cold start to week, then warming trend brings return of precipitation for south-central Wisconsin

After a cold start to the week, a warming trend will bring a return of chances for precipitation later in the week for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

There could be some accumulating snow at times, but no major storms are expected through next weekend, the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track both said.

In Madison on Monday, look for scattered flurries before 9 a.m. under cloudy skies that will gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 22 and north winds around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 4, with wind chill values of 5 below to zero, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 21 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation return at 40% Wednesday for snow, mainly after noon; 70% Wednesday night for snow, with accumulation of less than a half-inch; 50% Thursday for snow before 2 p.m., rain and snow from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m.; 60% Thursday night for snow before 7 p.m., then rain and snow from 7 p.m. through 11 p.m., then snow after 11 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation possible; 60% Friday for snow before noon, then rain and snow; 50% Friday for snow; and 20% Saturday for rain and snow.