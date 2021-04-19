Cold start to week could bring snowflakes to southern Wisconsin, with accumulating snow not far away

"This storm will be rather fast-moving as it races into the Midwest,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Courtney Travis. “As such, snowfall amounts over 4 or 5 inches are likely to be limited southwest of the Great Lakes."

The good news is that a lack of snow and rain since March 1 has produced abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions across parts of the region, according to the US Drought Monitor, so any snow and rain will help.

After a brief moderation, another surge of cold air could move into the Plains and Midwest toward next weekend, with the chilly air not retreating for a couple of weeks, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for scattered showers early, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 46 and northwest winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 30, Tuesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow before 9 a.m., rain and snow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 42 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 28, Wednesday has a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 46 and northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.