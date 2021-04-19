Cold start to week could bring snowflakes to southern Wisconsin, with accumulating snow not far away

Next 12 Hours
A cold start to the week could bring snowflakes to southern Wisconsin, as a swath of accumulating snow moves across the central U.S., according to forecasters.
The latest blast of cold follows a nice weekend that saw the high reach 61 in Madison on Sunday.
"By Monday, bitterly cold air will sweep southward out of Canada and build as far south as the southern Rockies and central Plains," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
A strong cold front will bring the cold air east into the central U.S., with lows dipping down to freezing as far south as southern Kansas and Oklahoma, AccuWeather said.
Low temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will be near-record levels in cities that include Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis.
This sort of pattern in the middle of winter would bring temperatures below zero at night, AccuWeather said.
The narrow swath of snow will start to fall across Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri early on Tuesday, before overspreading Iowa, Illinois and Indiana into Tuesday afternoon, and then moving through the Great Lakes Tuesday night, AccuWeather said.
"This storm will be rather fast-moving as it races into the Midwest,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Courtney Travis. “As such, snowfall amounts over 4 or 5 inches are likely to be limited southwest of the Great Lakes."
The good news is that a lack of snow and rain since March 1 has produced abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions across parts of the region, according to the US Drought Monitor, so any snow and rain will help.
After a brief moderation, another surge of cold air could move into the Plains and Midwest toward next weekend, with the chilly air not retreating for a couple of weeks, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for scattered showers early, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 46 and northwest winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 30, Tuesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow before 9 a.m., rain and snow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 42 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 28, Wednesday has a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 46 and northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers are 30% Friday and Friday night, and 20% Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 57, 56, 56 and 58, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 29, 38, 41 and 35.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few early showers Monday, flurries possible later on Tuesday, light mixed showers possible up to a dusting of snow Wednesday, an isolated rain shower possible Friday, a few showers possible Saturday, and an isolated shower possible later on Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 44, 43, 45, 54, 56, 54 and 53, and overnight lows around 30, 27, 27, 35, 41 and 35.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 61 at 3:45 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 87 for April 18, set in 1977.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 35 at 3:02 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 18 for April 18, set in 1983.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.43 inches, 0.59 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.84 inches, 1.38 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 4.97 inches, 1.93 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 18 is 2.15 inches in 1880.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2 inches, 7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 4.9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 18 is 7.2 inches in 2018.