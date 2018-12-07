The cold weather gripping Madison all week will finally start to let up this weekend.
Following a Friday where the high temperature might be closer to the normal low temperature, milder days are forecast, with a high of 28 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday, and warmer into the new work week.
The National Weather Service said wind chill values could be between 0 and 10 Friday with the high only reaching 22, when the normal low is 19.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is forecasting sunshine and 32 on Sunday and Monday and sunshine and 37 on Tuesday, before the next chance for precipitation arrives.
There's a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers on Wednesday with a high near 36, then the same chance for snow showers on Thursday with a high near 35, the Weather Service said.
Borremans is looking at mostly cloudy skies and 32 next Friday.
Thursday's high of 30 was 3 degrees below normal and 26 degrees below the record high of 56 for Dec. 6, set in 1998.
The low of 14 was 5 degrees below normal and 25 degrees above the record low of 11 below for the date, set in 1972.
No precipitation (rain plus melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals at 0.65 inches, 0.22 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 6 was 1.32 inches in 1884.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.19 inches of precipitation, 16.02 inches above normal.
Snowfall totals stayed at 0.6 inches for December and winter, 1.8 inches below normal.
Since the start of snow season on July 1, Madison has received 4.0 inches of snow, 2.5 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Dec. 6 was 5.7 inches in 1994.