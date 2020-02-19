Cold, quiet weather on tap before big weekend warm-up for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin’s weather news will go from talking about wind chill values to snow-melting temperatures over the next few days, according to forecasters.
And there is plenty of snow to melt: After Monday's snowstorm, Madison has an official snow depth of 13 inches, only the second February since 2009 to see a foot or more of snow on the ground in Madison, the National Weather Service said. The last time was February 2011 in the wake of the infamous Groundhog Day Blizzard.
But there won’t be any melting Wednesday and Thursday, with chilly highs not breaking out of the teens and overnight lows below zero and just above zero predicted.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 17 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5, the Weather Service said.
Look for an overnight low around 4 below, with northwest winds around 5 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to 15 below.
Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, with a high near 16, northwest winds around 5 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to 15 below.
The low Thursday night into Friday is expected around 2, with west winds around 5 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to zero.
The Weather Service said the next chance for precipitation is a 20% chance for snow Sunday night after midnight, and then there’s a 30% chance for rain and/or snow Monday through Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, and cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 32, 40, 41, 38 and 38, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 20, 27, 24 and 26.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts quiet and cold weather Wednesday and Thursday, then a warm-up with light snow possible Monday, highs Wednesday through Tuesday near 18, 15, 32, 40, 42, 35 and 32, and overnight lows around 5 below, 4, 20, 27, 28 and 23.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 33 at 5:19 a.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 18, set in 2017.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 15 at 11:59 p.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 34 degrees above the record low of 19 below for Feb. 18, set in 1936.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, putting Madison’s final February total at 0.94 inches, 0.07 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 4.2 inches, 0.36 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.58 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 18 is 0.69 inches in 1882.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s February total at 13.3 inches, 6.2 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 35 inches, 1.5 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 13.1 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 18 is 4.6 inches in 2000.
Madison’s official snow depth is 13 inches.
