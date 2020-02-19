Cold, quiet weather on tap before big weekend warm-up for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin’s weather news will go from talking about wind chill values to snow-melting temperatures over the next few days, according to forecasters.

And there is plenty of snow to melt: After Monday's snowstorm, Madison has an official snow depth of 13 inches, only the second February since 2009 to see a foot or more of snow on the ground in Madison, the National Weather Service said. The last time was February 2011 in the wake of the infamous Groundhog Day Blizzard.

But there won’t be any melting Wednesday and Thursday, with chilly highs not breaking out of the teens and overnight lows below zero and just above zero predicted.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 17 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5, the Weather Service said.

Look for an overnight low around 4 below, with northwest winds around 5 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to 15 below.

Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, with a high near 16, northwest winds around 5 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to 15 below.

The low Thursday night into Friday is expected around 2, with west winds around 5 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to zero.