Cold, possible first accumulating snow of season to follow record-setting rain for southern Wisconsin

After record-setting rain, southern Wisconsin could see its first accumulating snow of the season as temperatures will feel more like Thanksgiving than late October into early next week, according to forecasters.
Officially, a record 1.88 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, edging the old record set in 2001 by 0.02 inches.
And much more rain fell from midnight to mid-morning Friday, turning a dry October and meteorological fall into a wet one.
Marc Kavinsky, Weather Service lead meteorologist, said radar estimates put rain totals at 3 to 6 inches from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday, fallen along and north of a line from Sheboygan to Dodgeville, with up to another 1.5 inches before the rain ends by mid-day. Flooding was reported in Iowa and Sauk counties Thursday evening and a road washout was reported near Lake Delton, Kavinsky said.
Columbia, Northwestern Dane, northern Iowa and southern Sauk counties were under a flood warning until 5 a.m.
Madison has not received any measurable snow this snow season (since July 1). The earliest snow of an inch or more was the 3 inches that fell on Oct. 10, 1990. Any October snow defies the norm, as only one in 10 Octobers has a day with more than 1 inch of snowfall.
It appears that won’t change in the next several days, as the National Weather Service forecasts some snow mixing with rain Sunday into Monday, but accumulation limited to a half-inch or less Sunday night.
The cold here will be part of a surge of arctic air that likely will shatter records from the northern Rockies Friday night to the southern Plains Monday, with temperatures near zero in parts of Idaho, much of Montana and Wyoming, and western parts of the Dakotas and northern Colorado, and the teens and 20s as far south as New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, AccuWeather reported.
Snow ranging from flurries to a heavy accumulation will accompany the cold blast, with more expected in parts of northern Wisconsin, where several inches fell earlier this week.
In Madison on Friday, the precipitation should end by early afternoon, with cloudy skies, a high near 43 and north winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 28, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 40 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 29, Sunday’s forecast features a 60% chance for rain and snow, cloudy skies, a high near 39 and northeast winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said on Sunday night there’s a 60% chance for snow, possibly mixed with rain before 10 p.m., and possible accumulation of less than a half-inch, as the low falls to around 29.
The chance for precipitation falls to 20% Monday, then ends through Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 38, 39, 46 and 46, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 29, 22, 27 and 30.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered morning showers Friday, a light rain/snow mix possible Sunday into Monday morning, then quiet weather to follow.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison should be 42, 42, 40, 38, 39, 45 and 49, and overnight lows around 29, 33, 32, 23, 26 and 32.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 47 at 7:03 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 34 degrees below the record high of 81 for Oct. 22, set in 1947.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 39 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 17 for Oct. 22, set in 1982.
