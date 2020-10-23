Cold, possible first accumulating snow of season to follow record-setting rain for southern Wisconsin

After record-setting rain, southern Wisconsin could see its first accumulating snow of the season as temperatures will feel more like Thanksgiving than late October into early next week, according to forecasters.

Officially, a record 1.88 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, edging the old record set in 2001 by 0.02 inches.

And much more rain fell from midnight to mid-morning Friday, turning a dry October and meteorological fall into a wet one.

Marc Kavinsky, Weather Service lead meteorologist, said radar estimates put rain totals at 3 to 6 inches from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday, fallen along and north of a line from Sheboygan to Dodgeville, with up to another 1.5 inches before the rain ends by mid-day. Flooding was reported in Iowa and Sauk counties Thursday evening and a road washout was reported near Lake Delton, Kavinsky said.

Columbia, Northwestern Dane, northern Iowa and southern Sauk counties were under a flood warning until 5 a.m.

Madison has not received any measurable snow this snow season (since July 1). The earliest snow of an inch or more was the 3 inches that fell on Oct. 10, 1990. Any October snow defies the norm, as only one in 10 Octobers has a day with more than 1 inch of snowfall.