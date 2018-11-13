If you like January weather in November, the upper Midwest is the place to be on Tuesday.
High temperatures are expected to only reach the 20s all across the state, including 27 in Madison, which is the normal high for the capital city on Jan. 1, according to National Weather Service statistics.
It should be a little warmer on Wednesday but still well below normal, with the high of 36 almost 10 degrees below average.
One bright spot is sunshine, which should make an appearance Tuesday afternoon and continue on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, said 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
Highs in the low 40s are forecast Thursday and Friday, but colder air moves in Friday night to drop temperatures for the weekend.
The Weather Service said there's a 30 percent chance of rain mixed with snow Friday night and a 30 percent chance of snow showers early Saturday morning.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday should be right around the freezing mark of 32, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.
Monday should be mostly sunny and 38, then we could see a slight warm up next Tuesday with the high topping out at 45.
Monday's high of 30 was 16 degrees below normal and 34 degrees below the record high of 64 for Nov. 12, set in 1902 and tied in 1964.
The low of 19 was 11 degrees below normal and 12 degrees above the record low of 7 for the date, set in 1911 and tied in 1986.
A trace of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the November total at 1.41 inches, 0.45 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 12 was 1.21 inches in 1879.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.23 inches of precipitation, 5.74 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.26 inches of precipitation, 16.95 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 12 was 2.0 inches in 1916.