An Arctic blast of cold that moved into Wisconsin Sunday will keep Madison freezing all week, but the cold comes with a mostly dry forecast.
Following snow showers that made area roads slick in spots Monday morning, forecasters are calling for dry weather through next Monday, with a slight chance of flurries Monday evening and overnight on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said Monday's high of 32 could be the warmest high temperature through Sunday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans was a little more optimistic, saying we could see highs of 35 on Sunday and 38 next Monday.
Clouds are expected to stay in the area through Wednesday morning, then we should see sunshine the rest of the week.
Borremans is forecasting clouds and 28 on Tuesday, partly sunny and 31 on Wednesday, partly sunny and 25 on Thursday, sunny and 20 on Friday, sunny and 30 on Saturday, mostly sunny and 35 on Sunday and mostly sunny and 38 next Monday.
Sunday's high of 35 was the normal high in Madison for Dec. 2, but 27 degrees below the record high of 62, set in 1982.
The low of 31 was 10 degrees above normal and 14 degrees above the record low of 12 below for the date, set in 1886.
Precipitation (rain plus melted snow) totaled 0.06 of an inch at the airport, bringing the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals up to 0.64 inches, 0.49 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 2 was 1.58 inches in 1982.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.18 inches of precipitation, 16.29 inches above normal.
Madison received a half-inch of snow on Sunday, so the December and winter totals are at 0.5 inches, while the snow season (since July 1) total is at 3.9 inches.
The record snowfall on Dec. 2 was 4.5 inches in 1978.