A cold front moving through Wisconsin Tuesday will bring a rain and snow mix to south-central Wisconsin and much colder temperatures, with wind chills approaching zero Tuesday night.
The change in weather comes a day after record rainfall in Madison, with 1.1 inches of rain at the airport.
The heavy rain also prompted a flood warning for the east branch of the Pecatonica River near Blanchardville in Lafayette County, the warning in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The river was at 11.1 feet at 3 a.m. Tuesday, with flood stage at 11.0 feet. It won't go much higher, cresting at 11.2 feet, but a highway and a park could be affected by the high water.
Winds will be the main problem Tuesday, with gusts up to 40 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The rain and snow isn't expected to accumulate, but there could be a few slippery spots on highways, especially north and west of Madison and Milwaukee.
Strong winds gusting up to 35 mph continue Tuesday night, resulting in the frigid wind chill.
The forecast high of 36 in Madison on Tuesday already was reached in the early morning hours, with temperatures expected to drop during the day.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans is looking at an uneventful weather pattern the rest of the week.
He said Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny with a high of 20, Thursday should be partly sunny with a high of 24, and Friday should be mostly cloudy with a high of 30.
We could see a little bit of snow Saturday morning with the high reaching 32.
Sunday looks mostly sunny with a high of 33.
Another warm up is coming on Monday, with sun and 37, followed by sun and 43 next Tuesday, Borremans said.
Monday's high of 48 was only 2 degrees off the record high of 50 for Jan. 7, set in 2008.
The low of 36 was 25 degrees above normal and only 3 degrees below the record warmest low of 39 for the date, set in 1965. The record low on Jan. 7 was 29 below in 1887.
The record 1.10 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) smashed the previous record of 0.68 inches in 1913, which came down as the record 7.0 inches of snow for Jan. 7.
The rain pushed the January and 2019 precipitation total up to 1.13 inches, 0.84 inches above normal.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.23 inches of precipitation, 1.20 inches above normal.
The snowfall total stayed at 0.4 inches for January, 2.4 inches below normal.
For winter, Madison has received 6.3 inches of snow, 10.0 inches below normal, and 9.7 inches in the snow season, 10.7 inches below normal.