Cold enough to snow, but no precipitation in the forecast for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
It’s cold enough to snow across southern Wisconsin, at least at night, but no precipitation is in the forecast.
And a warming trend will have highs back near 60 for southern Wisconsin by the end of the weekend, the National Weather Service said, so the first snow of the season will not happen in the near future.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, with a chilly high near 43 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After an overnight low around 25, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 43 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 28, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 47 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 51, 54, 58 and 59, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 31, 34, 39 and 39.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts below average temperatures continuing through midweek, before a warmup up heading into the weekend, with the only chances for precipitation being possible isolated showers on Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 44, 41, 47, 51, 54, 59 and 60, and overnight lows around 25, 26, 30, 36, 42 and 44.
Monday’s high in Madison was 47 at 1:19 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 30 degrees below the record high of 77 for Nov. 1, set in 1933.
Monday’s low in Madison was 33 at 7:32 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 15 for Nov. 1, set in 1873.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at zero, 0.08 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.18 inches of precipitation, 2.1 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 20.77 inches of precipitation, 12.59 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 1 is 2.3 inches in 1971.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Nov. 1 is 1.5 inches in 1954.