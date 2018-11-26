Cold weather is gripping Madison for the next few days, with highs only in the 20s and low 30s.
The National Weather Service said the best chance for snow comes on Thursday, with another good shot on Saturday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 16.
- Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 9 a.m., high near 24.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 15.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 30.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 22.
- Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, high near 34.
- Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight, low around 28.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 38.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 31.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers, high near 39.
- Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers, low around 35.
- Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers, high near 40.