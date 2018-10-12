Residents of Wisconsin were waking up to frost and freezing temperatures Friday, a taste of what to expect through the weekend and well into next week.
The National Weather Service freeze warning expires at 9 a.m. Friday, but a good part of the region didn't see temperatures drop to 32 because of clouds.
The coldest readings at 7 a.m. were in far northern and north central Wisconsin, where temperatures dropped to the upper 20s, with the rest of the state seeing readings of 32 or higher.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see frost Friday night after a daytime high of 43.
Saturday should be sunny but chilly with a high of 51, then we could see a few light showers Saturday night and Sunday, with the high topping out at 46 on Sunday.
Frost is forecast Monday morning before a day of sunshine and a high only reaching 43, just a few degrees above the normal low
Sun and below normal temperatures should continue Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near or slightly above 50.
Borremans is looking at partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures next Friday, with the high reaching 60.
Thursday's high of 47 was 14 degrees below normal and 37 degrees below the record high of 84 for Oct. 11, set in 1928.
The low of 38 was 2 degrees below normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 23 for the date, set in 1967 and tied in 1987.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, keeping the October rainfall total at 4.77 inches, 3.92 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Oct. 11 was 0.96 inches in 1983.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.23 inches of rain, 6.25 inches above normal.
Since Jan.1, Madison has received 46.26 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 17.46 inches above normal.