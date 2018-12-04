It's not supposed to be this cold in early December, but we're going to have to deal with it in Madison for the rest of the week.
And we could see single-digit low temperatures by early Friday morning, colder than normal lows in January.
One benefit of the frigid weather is no precipitation in the forecast, except for a flurry or two Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service is calling for clouds and 29 Tuesday, clouds and 32 Wednesday and morning clouds and 26 Thursday, with gradual clearing in the afternoon.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Friday will be the coldest day of the week with the high only reaching 22, under mostly sunny skies.
The weekend looks sunny and a little warmer, with highs of 29 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday, Borremans said.
The warmup continues Monday, with sun and 37, and we might approach 40 next Tuesday, also with mostly sunny skies.
Monday's high of 31 was 4 degrees below normal and 34 degrees below the record high of 65 for Dec. 3, set in 2012.
The low of 27 was 7 degrees above normal and 39 degrees above the record low of 12 below for the date, set in 1940.
One-hundredth of an inch of precipitation (rain plus melted snow) fell at the airport, putting the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals at 0.65 inches, 0.43 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 3 was 2.19 inches in 1990, and it came down as the record 17.3 inches of snow.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.19 inches of precipitation, 16.23 inches above normal.
The precipitation on Monday was in the form of 0.1 inches of snow, bringing the December and winter totals up to 0.6 inches.
Since the snow season began on July 1, Madison has received 4.0 inches of snow, 1.3 inches below normal.