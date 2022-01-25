Cold and getting colder before temperatures moderate for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
It’s cold and getting colder for southern Wisconsin, with wind chills down around 20 below Tuesday morning and 30 below Wednesday morning, before temperatures moderate, according to forecasters.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday for all but southeastern Wisconsin and another goes into effect for all of southern Wisconsin from 8 p.m. to noon Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 6 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chills of 10 below to 20 below.
After an overnight low around 15 below with wind chills of 20 below to 25 below, Wednesday should be sunny again, with a high near 8 and west winds at 5 to 15 mph producing wind chills of 15 below to 25 below.
Temperatures will rise to around 15 by 5 a.m. Thursday, and then near 31 during the day, with southwest winds gusting as high as 25 mph, then turning out of the northwest in the afternoon, a 30% chance for snow showers, mainly after noon, and mostly cloudy skies.
The Weather Service predicts quiet weather into early next week with skies over Madison mostly sunny Friday and Saturday and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, highs near 15, 19, 25 and 28, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 1, 4 below, 10 and 9.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said the arctic air has returned and with new snow on the ground, the "refrigerator effect" will cause it to be even colder than last week's bitter blast.
Tsaparis said the only break in the quiet weather over the next week will be spotty, light snow possible later in the day on Thursday.
He said highs for Madison for Tuesday through Monday should be near 6, 11, 29, 16, 21, 28 and 29, and overnight lows around 15 below, 11, 8, 1, 2 below, 9 and 6.
Monday’s high in Madison was 17 at 3:46 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 38 degrees below the record high of 55 for Jan. 24, set in 1981.
Monday’s low in Madison was 4 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 24 below for Jan. 24, set in 1936.
Officially, 0.16 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s January and 2022 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.48 inches, 0.65 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 2.17 inches, 0.59 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 24 is 1.42 inches, set in 1938.
Officially, 1.9 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s January and 2022 snow total to 9.1 inches, 1.2 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.6 inches, 6.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.2 inches, 9.7 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 24 is 6 inches, set in 1938.
Madison’s official snow depth is 8 inches.