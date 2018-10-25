Clouds moving into the Madison area Thursday will bring chances for showers starting in the overnight hours, with the best chance for rain coming Saturday night and Sunday.
The National Weather Service said high temperatures should reach the low 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with just a slight chance for rain Friday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see a few light showers on Saturday and Sunday, with winds picking up Sunday afternoon and night, and the high topping out at 47.
Monday should be an OK day weather wise, with sunshine most of the time and a high around 50.
Tuesday should start out sunny but clouds increase later in the day, bringing a chance for scattered afternoon showers, Borremans said. The high should reach 54.
The Weather Service is calling for a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday with a high of 51, but Borremans said it should be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high of 54.
Sun and 55 is forecast by Borremans next Thursday, with showers possible at night.
Wednesday's high of 53 was 3 degrees below normal and 26 degrees below the record high of 79 for Oct. 24, set in 1963.
The low of 27 was 10 degrees below normal and 9 degrees above the record low of 18 for the date, set in 1981.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the October total at 4.86 inches, 3.02 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 24 was 2.49 inches in 1991.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.32 inches of precipitation, 5.35 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.35 inches of precipitation, 16.56 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 24 was 0.7 inches in 1951.