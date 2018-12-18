Following a beautiful winter's day in Madison, it will seem more like the season come Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service said there's a slight chance for a rain/snow mix heading into Thursday, then cooler but still seasonal temperatures arrive to round out the week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, low around 32.
- Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m., high near 42.
- Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, mixing with snow after 4 a.m., low around 34. No accumulation is forecast.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mixing with snow after 7 a.m., then gradually ending, high near 37.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 30.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 35.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon, high near 33.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 25.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 32.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 22.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 32.