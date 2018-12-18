NWS 12-18-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

Following a beautiful winter's day in Madison, it will seem more like the season come Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service said there's a slight chance for a rain/snow mix heading into Thursday, then cooler but still seasonal temperatures arrive to round out the week.

The day-to-day outlook:

  • Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, low around 32.
  • Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m., high near 42.
  • Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, mixing with snow after 4 a.m., low around 34. No accumulation is forecast.
  • Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mixing with snow after 7 a.m., then gradually ending, high near 37.
  • Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 30.
  • Friday: Partly sunny, high near 35.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
  • Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon, high near 33.
  • Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 25.
  • Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 32.
  • Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 22.
  • Monday: Partly sunny, high near 32.

