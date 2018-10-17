Clouds early should clear out around noon in Madison, leading to a nice and sunny but cold and windy Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said the high should be near 46, with winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Winds should die down at night with the low dropping to 31 under clear skies.
Thursday looks good with a high of 58, sunny skies, and winds up to 15 mph.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see a few light showers on Friday with the high topping out at 55.
Football fans heading to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday should dress warm and maybe bring a rain poncho, the high only reaching 46 with a chance for scattered showers, winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Sunshine is forecast Monday through next Wednesday, with highs of 46 on Sunday, 56 on Monday, 47 on Tuesday and 48 next Wednesday.
Tuesday's high of 57 was 2 degrees below normal and 24 degrees below the record high of 81 for Oct. 16, set in 1879 and tied in 1938.
The low of 36 was 3 degrees below normal and 17 degrees above the record low of 19 for the date, set in 1891.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the October total at 4.82 inches, 3.60 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 16 was 0.99 inches in 1914.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.28 inches of precipitation, 5.93 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.31 inches of precipitation, 17.14 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 16 was 0.6 inches in 1952.