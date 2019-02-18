A full-blown plowing operation is going on in Madison Monday morning after the latest snowstorm all day on Sunday, with streets slippery and snow-covered throughout the area.
The Streets Division said temperatures dropped too low overnight to crimp the effectiveness of road salt, so while the 32 salt routes were plowed they weren't salted, so they remain snow-covered.
"Later this morning, when temperatures rebound, crews will return to the salt routes to apply material where needed," said Superintendent Charlie Romines.
Plows will take about 14 to 16 hours to complete a full run of the city's 1,400 lane miles of streets, so the first plowing that started at midnight should end in mid-afternoon.
A snow emergency declared Sunday will continue to 7 a.m. Tuesday, so people parking on Madison streets Monday night should park on the odd-house-numbered side of the street.
Street parkers, especially in the snow emergency zone Downtown and close to the center of town, should heed the parking regulations or risk getting a $60 ticket and/or having the vehicle towed, so plows can remove and push snow off the pavement.
Daytime parking rules also need to be followed, such as two-hour or no-parking zones, and people violating the rules also risk tickets and tows.
City crews plan to clean up school crosswalks, bus stops, city-maintained sidewalks and other duties on Monday.
Trash and recycling pickups will happen Monday in Madison, but large item and Christmas tree collection has been suspended for the day.
The Wisconsin highway travel map showed roads throughout the southern half of the state either snow-covered or with slippery stretches, while northern Wisconsin's roads were in good winter driving condition.
Snowfall totals in southern Wisconsin ranged from 7.5 inches in Racine in the southeast to 6 inches in Genoa in the southwest.
Madison's official snowfall on Sunday was a record 5.4 inches at the airport, with an inch or two falling after midnight.
Eight school districts or private schools were opening two hours late Monday morning, from Lodi and Portage to Edgerton. Delays can be found online at https://www.nbc15.com/weather/closings
Conditions were good at the Dane County Regional Airport, with practically all flights either on time or slightly delayed in and out.
The weather has caused delays for incoming flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago by an average of 40 minutes, so if heading there check with your airline for updates.