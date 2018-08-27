Rain on Sunday plus rain expected Monday and Tuesday is adding to flooding problems on Madison's Isthmus.
City officials posted a revised flood risk map in the Isthmus that shows new risk areas for flash flooding during an intense rainstorm.
About 1,200 homes have been added to the flash flood risk areas, and flyers will be distributed to these homes on Monday, the city said in a news release.
The homes added to the potential flash flood impact area are near storm drains that empty into the lake.
On Friday, 1,700 homes received flyers warning of the potential for flooding, so almost 3,000 residences now are at risk on the Isthmus.
Previous versions of the flash flood impact maps prioritized neighborhoods with storm drains that empty into the Yahara River since they presented an immediate concern.
As the flooding event progressed, these additional areas have now become an area of potential concern, officials said.
Officially, 0.83 inches of rain was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, with more storm chances in the forecast through Wednesday and again Labor Day weekend.
For current information regarding flood conditions in Madison, go to the city website.
The Metro Transit bus system extended its free ride policy through Monday.
"We do not plan to shut down or discontinue service," Metro said on Sunday. "However, riders should plan for possible reduced service, detours and delays in the event that water levels rise in the Isthmus."
Five bus routes that use East Johnson Street near Tenney Park have changed; call Metro at 266-4466 for details.
Sand bags are available for residents in Madison and Monona to protect homes.
The Wisconsin National Guard had 85 soldiers and airmen helping fill sand bags on Sunday, and the work by the Guard is expected to continue on Monday.
A shelter has opened in Madison at West High School, with the American Red Cross also providing cleanup kits and meals at the school.
Team Rubicon, a national disaster relief organization, has a command post set up in Cross Plains, and will begin assisting flood victims on Monday by mucking out basements and doing other recovery work in western Dane County.
Highway 14 from Middleton to Cross Plains has reopened, but the highway remains closed from Cross Plains to Mazomanie, with a bridge out at Black Earth.
Parking is not allowed on Williamson Street in Madison until Friday, and parking is not allowed on East Washington Avenue from Blair Street to Baldwin Street.
Free overnight parking continues at city-owned parking ramps in Madison through Aug. 31, and short-term parking permits are available for $7 a day on five streets on the Isthmus.
All beaches, boat launches and piers in Madison remain closed. Bike paths around and near the Isthmus also remain closed.