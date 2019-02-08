South-central Wisconsin residents were chipping out of ice Friday morning, the aftermath of a winter storm that closed schools and turned roads into skating rinks.
To make it worse, temperatures dropped below zero overnight, with wind chills approaching 20 below, and it won't get much warmer as the day goes on.
A wind chill advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until noon for parts of south-central, east-central and southeast Wisconsin, including Madison, and wind chills could drop to 20 below again Saturday morning.
Since it would be next to impossible to chip all the ice off public sidewalks in Madison, the city is relenting a bit on its decree to get walks cleared by noon, advising residents to put sand or salt on ice that can't be removed, to provide traction for walkers.
Free sand is available from the city at various locations, listed at www.cityofmadison.com/sand.
Highways in Wisconsin were in good shape for the most part in southern Wisconsin, except for ice on Highway 18/151 heading toward Dubuque, but roads to the north were either ice covered, snow covered or with slippery stretches.
There were some crashes and slide-offs reported in the Madison area Friday morning as drivers hit patches of ice, according to the 911 dispatch center.
Road conditions across Wisconsin can be found at https://511wi.gov/map.
The cold weather is expected to stick around through Saturday, before the next snowstorm comes on Sunday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see 2 to 3 inches of snow on Sunday before it ends in the evening.
A stronger storm system is due to arrive in Wisconsin on Monday night, with snow possibly heavy at times, continuing into Tuesday morning.
Wednesday, Thursday and next Friday should be uneventful, with seasonal highs in the upper 20s to low 30s and no snow or ice in the forecast.
Thursday's high of 31 was 2 degrees above normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 50 for Feb. 7, set in 1987.
The low of 6 was 7 degrees below normal and 27 degrees above the record low of 21 below for the date, set in 1875.
Rain and other types of precipitation totaled 0.27 of an inch at the airport, bringing the February total up to 0.76 inches, 0.46 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 7 was 0.63 inches in 1892, which came down as the record snowfall of 6.2 inches.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 5.42 inches of precipitation, 2.15 inches above normal.
In 2019, Madison has received 3.32 inches of precipitation, 1.79 inches above normal.
Only a trace of snow was recorded at the airport, keeping the February total at 0.8 inches, 2.1 inches below normal.
Madison has received 26.4 inches of snow this winter, 2.9 inches below normal, and 29.8 inches in the snow season, 3.6 inches below normal.