Chilly Wednesday, then much warmer for Christmas Eve and Christmas for southern Wisconsin

After a chilly Wednesday, much warmer air moves into southern Wisconsin for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters.

The warmer air will come with chances for precipitation, but it will be too warm for snow to fall and accumulate, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 29 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the south in the afternoon.

There’s a 20% chance for snow overnight 3 a.m., as the low falls to around 25.

Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 41 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 29, the Christmas Eve forecast features a 20% chance for rain, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 45 and south winds around 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.

After low overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas around 33, the Christmas forecast calls for a 20% chance for rain and snow before noon, rain between noon and 4 p.m., then rain and snow after 4 p.m., under partly sunny skies, with a high near 40 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.