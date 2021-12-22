Chilly Wednesday, then much warmer for Christmas Eve and Christmas for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a chilly Wednesday, much warmer air moves into southern Wisconsin for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters.
The warmer air will come with chances for precipitation, but it will be too warm for snow to fall and accumulate, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 29 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the south in the afternoon.
There’s a 20% chance for snow overnight 3 a.m., as the low falls to around 25.
Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 41 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 29, the Christmas Eve forecast features a 20% chance for rain, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 45 and south winds around 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.
After low overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas around 33, the Christmas forecast calls for a 20% chance for rain and snow before noon, rain between noon and 4 p.m., then rain and snow after 4 p.m., under partly sunny skies, with a high near 40 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain and snow are 30% Sunday, 40% Sunday night, 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 37, 37 and 35, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 26, 30 and 25.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 35 at 12:59 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 58 for Dec. 21, set in 1877.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 14 at 3:45 a.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 36 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Dec. 21, set in 1872.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.03 inches, 0.15 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.16 inches of precipitation, 14.52 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 21 is 0.85 inches, set in 1887.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.4 inches, 7.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 1 inch, 10.7 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 21 is 10 inches, set in 1887.