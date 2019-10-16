A chilly Wednesday will be followed by a warming trend for south-central Wisconsin, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 49 and northwest winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 35 mph before diminishing in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 36 with areas of frost possible, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 51 and northwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 38, Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 63 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service there’s a 30% chance for showers Friday night, and chances for showers and storms at 50 percent Saturday, 40 percent Sunday night, 50 percent Monday, and 40 percent Monday night, and a 20 percent chance for showers Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 59, 62, 58 and 52, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 48, 42, 49 and 43.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a cool Wednesday and Thursday, milder for the weekend, with a few showers developing Friday evening and Saturday, showers developing again Sunday night, scattered showers Monday, and an isolated shower possible Tuesday morning.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 59 at 2:27 p.m., the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 86 for Oct. 15, set in 1947.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 36 at 1:33 a.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 13 degrees above the record low of 23 for Oct. 15, set in 1876.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s October total to 4.44 inches, 3.29 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 11.24 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 6.96 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 40.83 inches of precipitation, 11.73 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 15 is 1.67 inches in 2016.