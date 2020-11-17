Chilly Tuesday followed by strong warming trend for southern Wisconsin

A chilly Tuesday will be followed by a strong warming trend for southern Wisconsin, with highs rising from the 30s to the 60s on Thursday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 39 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 26, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 48 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 42, Thursday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 61 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain after 1 p.m. Friday; a 30% chance Friday night, mainly after 7 p.m.; a 60% chance Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m., through Sunday; and a 40% chance for rain and snow Sunday night.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, cloudy Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday with highs near 54, 49, 44 and 42, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 42, 39, 36 and 29.