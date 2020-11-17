Chilly Tuesday followed by strong warming trend for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A chilly Tuesday will be followed by a strong warming trend for southern Wisconsin, with highs rising from the 30s to the 60s on Thursday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 39 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 26, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 48 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 42, Thursday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 61 and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain after 1 p.m. Friday; a 30% chance Friday night, mainly after 7 p.m.; a 60% chance Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m., through Sunday; and a 40% chance for rain and snow Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, cloudy Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday with highs near 54, 49, 44 and 42, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 42, 39, 36 and 29.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a dry week ahead other than possible rain Saturday through Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 38, 48, 60, 54, 47, 44 and 43, and overnight lows around 25, 42, 43, 37, 36 and 30.
Monday’s high in Madison was 41 at 4:38 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 70 for Nov. 16, set in 1931 and 1953.
Monday’s low in Madison was 26 at 6:33 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 2 for Nov. 16, set in 1883 and 1959.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, putting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.11 inches, 0.18 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 7.12 inches of precipitation, 0.3 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 36.14 inches of precipitation, 4.5 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 16 is 1.97 inches in 1961.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s meteorological fall (September through November) and snow season (since July 1) total at 0.1 inches, 1.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 16 is 2.8 inches in 2000.
