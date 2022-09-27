Chilly Tuesday, cold Tuesday night in southern Wisconsin

Thanks to another cold front last night, Tuesday will be even cooler than Monday across southern Wisconsin. High temperatures will range from the low 50s to upper 50s, with highs in the mid 50s being most common. This is well below normal for late September when we should see average highs in the upper 60s. To make it an even chillier day, it will again be breezy, with wind gusts reaching around 25 mph this afternoon. Less cloud cover to the west today and more to the east. Mostly sunny skies will be most common though.

The difference in cloud cover will continue for Tuesday night. While clear skies are expected across the western portion of southern Wisconsin, skies will be partly cloudy near Lake Michigan. For Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, there's also the possibility for a few light rain showers. The rest of southern Wisconsin will be dry though. The difference in cloud cover will also result in a difference in temperatures. While many will see lows in the mid to upper 30s, those near the lake will only see low temperatures in the mid 40s. All these temperatures are still below our normal lows in the upper 40s for this time of year. Fortunately, there won't be too much wind late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, only 5-10 mph.

While a few showers will still be possible during the morning on Wednesday in Racine and Kenosha, everyone else in southern Wisconsin will be dry. Skies will eventually become sunny, even in Racine and Kenosha. After a cold start, it will stay chilly throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, just a touch warmer than Tuesday. Just a light breeze expected with wind gusts around 15 mph.

Temperatures are expected to continue to slowly rise for the rest of the work week and through the weekend. Dry conditions are forecast as well. Our next chance of rain won't be until Sunday night ahead of our next cold front.