Chilly Tuesday, but warmer weather on way for southern Wisconsin

After a chilly Tuesday with highs barely reaching the mid-40s across southern Wisconsin, highs will break into the 60s on Thursday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 44 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 32, Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 49 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 36, Thursday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 61 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Weather Service said chances for rain are 20% Thursday night after 8 p.m.; 40% Friday, mainly after 2 p.m.; 80% Friday night, mainly after 8 p.m. and possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible; 70% Saturday; 20% Saturday night and Sunday; and 30% Sunday night and Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 64, 51, 57 and 59, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 43, 39, 37 and 42.