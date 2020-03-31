Chilly Tuesday, but warmer weather on way for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a chilly Tuesday with highs barely reaching the mid-40s across southern Wisconsin, highs will break into the 60s on Thursday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 44 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 32, Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 49 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 36, Thursday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 61 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain are 20% Thursday night after 8 p.m.; 40% Friday, mainly after 2 p.m.; 80% Friday night, mainly after 8 p.m. and possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible; 70% Saturday; 20% Saturday night and Sunday; and 30% Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 64, 51, 57 and 59, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 43, 39, 37 and 42.
Monday’s high in Madison was 57 at 3:31 p.m., 7 degrees above normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 78 for March 30, set in 1967.
Monday’s low in Madison was 38 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above normal and 36 degrees above the record low of 2 for March 30, set in 1969.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 3.47 inches, 1.36 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 6.15 inches, 1.36 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 30 is 2.78 inches in 1998.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.8 inches, 4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 5.6 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 30 is 3.8 inches in 1926 and 1934.
