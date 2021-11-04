Chilly Thursday, but warming trend will have highs in 60s for weekend for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a chilly Thursday, a warming trend featuring plenty of sunshine will have highs in the 60s for the weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
It will be weather so nice that it might not be seen again until spring.
In Madison on Thursday, look for scattered sprinkles before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 48 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 34, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 52 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 39, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 60 and southwest winds around 15 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 41, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 64 and southwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 20% Tuesday and Tuesday night and 30% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday and partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 61, 56 and 54, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday around 44, 39 and 40.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a nice weekend ahead, with a stray shower possible Saturday and a few showers possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 49, 52, 59, 63, 62, 56 and 55, and overnight lows around 31, 39, 43, 48, 46 and 39.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 43 at 3:22 p.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 76 for Nov. 3, set in 1964.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 21 at 6:36 a.m., 13 degrees below the normal low and 10 degrees above the record low of 11 for Nov. 3, set in 1951.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at zero, 0.25 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.18 inches of precipitation, 2.27 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 20.77 inches of precipitation, 12.76 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 3 is 1.96 inches in 2003.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Nov. 3 was 4.8 inches in 1951.