Chilly, then warmer with chances for precipitation returning for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Highs will rise from the 20s Thursday and Friday to nearly 50 on Sunday, before rain and snow chances return for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
While our weather is quiet, blizzard warnings were posted on Wednesday for parts of the upper reaches of northern New York as forecasters are predicting as much as five feet of lake-effect snow could accumulate late this week, AccuWeather said.
In the wake of a disruptive winter storm that moved south of Wisconsin at midweek, a cold west to northwest flow across the region will kick the lake-effect snow machine into overdrive into this weekend.
Lake-effect snow activity typically diminishes by late February as the ice coverage across the Great Lakes increases. Normally, about 40 percent of the lakes are covered by this point of the season, but with a mild winter so far across the region, ice coverage was only a meager 9 percent as of Monday.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 26 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 12, Friday should be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26 and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 8 with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of zero to 5, Saturday should be mostly sunny and warmer, with a high near 37 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The low overnight Saturday into Sunday should be around 30, and the high Sunday near 49 under mostly cloudy skies, with south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain and snow are 20% Sunday night, 30%. Monday, 50% Monday night, 40% Tuesday, 50% Tuesday night, and 30% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 43, 44 and 45, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 35, 27 and 30.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts cold weather turning much warmer over the weekend, a slight chance of a rain/snow mix Monday evening and night, and rain possible Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs Thursday through Wednesday should be near 27, 27, 37, 47, 42, 45 and 42, and overnight lows around 14, 8, 29, 28, 25, 29 and 20.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 28 at 4:39 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 61 for Feb. 26, set in 2000.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 23 at 6:45 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 9 below for Feb. 26, set in 1994.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, putting Madison’s final February total at 0.94 inches, 0.39 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 4.2 inches, 0.1 inches below normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.12 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 26 is 1.16 inches in 1881.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s February total at 13.3 inches, 3.3 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 35 inches, 1.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 10.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 26 is 11.5 inches in 1912.
Madison’s official snow depth is 8 inches.
