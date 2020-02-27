Chilly, then warmer with chances for precipitation returning for southern Wisconsin

Highs will rise from the 20s Thursday and Friday to nearly 50 on Sunday, before rain and snow chances return for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

While our weather is quiet, blizzard warnings were posted on Wednesday for parts of the upper reaches of northern New York as forecasters are predicting as much as five feet of lake-effect snow could accumulate late this week, AccuWeather said.

In the wake of a disruptive winter storm that moved south of Wisconsin at midweek, a cold west to northwest flow across the region will kick the lake-effect snow machine into overdrive into this weekend.

Lake-effect snow activity typically diminishes by late February as the ice coverage across the Great Lakes increases. Normally, about 40 percent of the lakes are covered by this point of the season, but with a mild winter so far across the region, ice coverage was only a meager 9 percent as of Monday.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 26 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.