Chilly start to October on tap for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see a chilly start to October, with highs barely cracking 50 and possible frost, but look for a rebound to highs around 60 by early next week, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 30% chance for showers, mainly after 3 p.m., under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 58 and west winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 45, Wednesday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 60 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 44, October will start Thursday with a 60% chance for showers after 1 p.m. totaling less than a tenth of an inch, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 54, and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 30% Saturday, 50% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 50, 54, 56 and 60, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 36, 36, 42 and 41.