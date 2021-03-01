Chilly start to meteorological spring, then much warmer for southern Wisconsin

Meteorological spring will open with a chilly Monday, but much warmer weather will follow for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Despite a mild finish, February 2021 will end up among the 10 coldest Februarys on record in Madison, with an average temperature of 11.7 degrees heading into Sunday, 11.3 degrees below normal, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Monday, look for skies to gradually clean, with a high near 29 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 12, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 43 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 28, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 45 and northwest winds around 5 mph.

The quiet weather will continue through the weekend, with no chance for precipitation listed by the Weather Service through Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 42, 43, 43 and 45, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 24, 23, 22 and 26.