Chilly, dry week ahead for southern Wisconsin, warming slightly by the weekend

After a warm October, southern Wisconsin will see the coldest weather since spring this week, with highs barely cracking 40 Tuesday and Wednesday, before rising back into the 50s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
No precipitation is expected for the next week, according to both the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track.
October ended up being the warmest on record for Milwaukee with an average temperature of 59.6 degrees, breaking the record of 59.4 set in 1947, while it was the 11th-warmest for Madison at 55.6, with 59.4 in 1947 also the record.
"After a considerably warm start to the fall season, a cold front drawing air from northern Canada will finally dip into the northern U.S. this week," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Matt Rinde said. "While this colder push will be considerably lower than recent days and thus far this season, temperatures will actually fall pretty close to average for the early part of November.”
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 46 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 29, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 42 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 26, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 41 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday through Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 45, 51, 51 and 52, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 26, 27, 30 and 35.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel said widespread frost is likely every night for the next few days, and gusty winds also expected that will definitely make it feel like fall even with abundant sunshine.
Noel said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 46, 43, 42, 46, 52, 53 and 50, and overnight lows around 29, 26, 26, 30, 33 and 40.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 51 at 2:10 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 77 for Oct. 31, set in 1933 and 1950.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 36 at 11:55 p.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 16 for Oct. 31, set in 1925.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.84 inches, 0.93 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 4.18 inches, 2.02 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 20.77 inches, 12.51 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 31 is 1.21 inches in 1960.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Halloween was 4 inches in 2019.