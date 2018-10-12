Madison isn't in a deep freeze yet since it's way too early for that, but we are in the refrigerated section and should stay there into next week.
The National Weather Service is calling for below average highs and lows and chances for frost, but make no mention of snow, at least not yet.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Areas of frost after midnight, gradually becoming clear, low around 36.
- Saturday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 51.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 41.
- Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 47.
- Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 33.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 45.
- Monday night: Widespread frost, mainly after 2 a.m., mostly clear, low around 33.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 50.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 37.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 50.
- Wednesday night: Clear, low around 39.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 59.