If you want to get any yard work done, Thursday would be the day to do it in the Madison area.
Sunshine is forecast Thursday, but the rest of the week well into next week looks like rain and storms, all the way to Wednesday.
A cold front that came through the region Wednesday night dropped temperatures by over 40 degrees, after the high on Wednesday reached 84, only 1 degree off the record. By 7 a.m., the temperature was 42 at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Temperatures should warm close to 60 for the weekend, but the downside is the rain.
The National Weather Service said showers are likely early Friday morning and again on Friday night, with up to 2 inches of rain possible in Madison at night.
Rain chances diminish on Saturday but rise on Sunday, with showers and storms likely Sunday through Wednesday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said warmer temperatures are expected Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the 70s all three days.
Sunshine should return next Thursday with the high topping out at 56.
Wednesday's high of 84 was 20 degrees above normal and 1 degree shy of the record of 85 for Oct. 3, set in 1976 and tied in 1997 and 2005.
The low of 55 was 12 degrees above normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 25 for the date, set in 1974.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, keeping the October rainfall total at 2.05 inches, 1.81 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Oct. 3 was 1.16 inches in 1919.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 7.51 inches of rain, 4.14 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 43.54 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 15.35 inches above normal.