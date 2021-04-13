Chilly, but quiet stretch ahead for southern Wisconsin

A chilly, but quiet stretch is in store for southern Wisconsin, with highs not getting out of the 40s until Thursday and not reaching normal until Friday, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service forecast for the next week includes only small chances for precipitation: a chance for sprinkles Wednesday after 1 p.m., a 20% chance for showers Saturday after 1 p.m.; and a 20% chance for showers Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 48, 46, 53, 56, 56, 57 and 57.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible isolated sprinkle or flurry on Wednesday, and isolated showers possible Saturday and Sunday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 49, 44, 50, 58, 56, 56 and 59, and overnight lows around 32, 36, 34, 37, 38 and 36.

Monday’s high in Madison was 57 at 10:33 a.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 86 for April 12, set in 1887.

Monday’s low in Madison was 37 at 11:49 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 17 for April 12, set in 1939.