Change in storm track, slower push of warm air caused more snow for southern Wisconsin on Monday, NWS says

While forecasts said Madison would receive 1 to 3 inches of snow from Monday’s snowstorm, the Dane County Regional Airport officially recorded 5.2 inches, just shy of the record 5.4 inches for Feb. 17 that fell in 2019.
The why was a “perfect combination of a number of factors,” meteorologist Denny VanCleve of the National Weather Service in Sullivan said in a phone interview Tuesday morning.
VanCleve said NWS models were struggling for a couple of days on the storm’s track and it ended up being a little to the south of expectations, which matters more when a system has a “tight gradient” between rain and snow as this one did.
“Another factor was the warmer air aloft kind of got stuck and took a long time to get up in the (Madison) area,” VanCleve said. “Madison by mid-afternoon had been expected to change to rain. Dubuque (Iowa), Freeport and Janesville did, but then (the warm air) just kind of hit a wall. With temperatures of 32 to 35, it wouldn’t take much warm air aloft for there to be all rain. We just couldn’t get that until late. That colder air held its grip on the area.”
In the wake of the snow, the city of Madison Streets Division began general plowing operations at midnight involving about 150 pieces of equipment, though no snow emergency was declared.
On Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall below freezing as colder air moves in and by overnight Wednesday into Thursday, wind chills are expected to fall to 10 to 20 below for southern Wisconsin.
The cold air is diving down from Canada to the central and eastern U.S., bringing lows down to 10 to 20 below across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Thursday morning, AccuWeather said.
The good news is that warmer air will move into the central U.S. by the end of the week.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 31 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 4 with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to zero, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 18 and light northwest winds producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.
The low overnight Wednesday into Thursday should be around 3 below, with light northwest winds producing wind chill values of 10 below to 5 below.
The Weather Service said the next chance for precipitation will be a 20 percent chance for rain and snow Sunday night into Monday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday and Friday, partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 16, 31, 39, 41 and 40, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 1, 19, 27 and 27.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts no chances for precipitation through Monday, with highs Tuesday through Monday near 30, 17, 16, 32, 39 40 and 25, and overnight lows around 3, 5 below, 4, 21, 25 and 22.
Monday’s high in Madison was 34 at 9:17 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 61 for Feb. 17, set in 1981.
Monday’s low in Madison was 23 at 1:44 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 39 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Feb. 17, set in 1973.
Officially, 0.46 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.94 inches, 0.13 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 4.2 inches, 0.42 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total rose to 2.68 inches, 0.64 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 17 is 1.36 inches in 2008.
The 5.2 inches of snow on Monday boosted Madison’s February total to 13.3 inches, 6.6 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 35 inches, 1.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 13.5 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 17 is 5.4 inches in 2019.
