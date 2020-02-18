Change in storm track, slower push of warm air caused more snow for southern Wisconsin on Monday, NWS says

While forecasts said Madison would receive 1 to 3 inches of snow from Monday’s snowstorm, the Dane County Regional Airport officially recorded 5.2 inches, just shy of the record 5.4 inches for Feb. 17 that fell in 2019.

The why was a “perfect combination of a number of factors,” meteorologist Denny VanCleve of the National Weather Service in Sullivan said in a phone interview Tuesday morning.

VanCleve said NWS models were struggling for a couple of days on the storm’s track and it ended up being a little to the south of expectations, which matters more when a system has a “tight gradient” between rain and snow as this one did.

“Another factor was the warmer air aloft kind of got stuck and took a long time to get up in the (Madison) area,” VanCleve said. “Madison by mid-afternoon had been expected to change to rain. Dubuque (Iowa), Freeport and Janesville did, but then (the warm air) just kind of hit a wall. With temperatures of 32 to 35, it wouldn’t take much warm air aloft for there to be all rain. We just couldn’t get that until late. That colder air held its grip on the area.”

In the wake of the snow, the city of Madison Streets Division began general plowing operations at midnight involving about 150 pieces of equipment, though no snow emergency was declared.