Chances for storms on Monday for south-central, southeastern Wisconsin

There are chances for thunderstorms on Monday for south-central and southeastern Wisconsin, with last week’s heat wave just a memory this week, according to forecasters.
The storms later Monday morning into the afternoon and evening spreding to the east will come as a weakening cold front moves through the region, the National Weather Service said.
There is a slight chance for storms on Tuesday towards the Illinois border, and again next Sunday, the Weather Service said.
No severe weather is expected, though the storms may contain lightning and winds may gust to 25 to 35 miles per hour, lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms after 11 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 77 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
The chance for showers and storms is 20% overnight, 30% Tuesday, and 20% Tuesday night, with a high near 73 on Tuesday under partly sunny skies, sandwiched by lows around 51 and 56.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for showers Thursday after 1 p.m., a 20% chance for showers and storms Saturday night, and a 30% chance Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 83, 78, 74, 79 and 78, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 60, 50, 52 and 59.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered thundershowers Monday, a few showers developing late Tuesday, storms Tuesday night, and a few possible storms Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday near 79, 75, 82, 79, 77, 82, and 76, and overnight lows around 52, 55, 63, 53, 56 and 60.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 76 at 3:57 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 97 for Aug. 30, set in 1953.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 49 at 5:28 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 9 degrees above the record low of 40 for Aug. 30, set in 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.12 inches, 2.02 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 14.78 inches, 1.92 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 28.39 inches, 3.7 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 30 is 1.5 inches in 1956.
