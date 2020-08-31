Chances for storms on Monday for south-central, southeastern Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are chances for thunderstorms on Monday for south-central and southeastern Wisconsin, with last week’s heat wave just a memory this week, according to forecasters.

The storms later Monday morning into the afternoon and evening spreding to the east will come as a weakening cold front moves through the region, the National Weather Service said.

There is a slight chance for storms on Tuesday towards the Illinois border, and again next Sunday, the Weather Service said.

No severe weather is expected, though the storms may contain lightning and winds may gust to 25 to 35 miles per hour, lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms after 11 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 77 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.

The chance for showers and storms is 20% overnight, 30% Tuesday, and 20% Tuesday night, with a high near 73 on Tuesday under partly sunny skies, sandwiched by lows around 51 and 56.

The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for showers Thursday after 1 p.m., a 20% chance for showers and storms Saturday night, and a 30% chance Sunday.