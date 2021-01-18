Chances for snow, warmer, then much colder this week for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see chances for snow, with warmer and then much colder air this week, according to forecasters.

The most-watched prediction for the week likely will be for Sunday in Green Bay, where the Packers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC title game. The current forecast is for a high in the 20s, with a chance for snow, the National Weather Service said.

A weakening of the polar vortex now is expected to send frigid air into the U.S. from late January into early February, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a chance for flurries before 11 a.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 28 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 13, Tuesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for flurries between noon and 3 p.m., then snow after 3 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 21 and northwest winds around 10 mph.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for snow before midnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 7.