Chances for snow, warmer, then much colder this week for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see chances for snow, with warmer and then much colder air this week, according to forecasters.
The most-watched prediction for the week likely will be for Sunday in Green Bay, where the Packers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC title game. The current forecast is for a high in the 20s, with a chance for snow, the National Weather Service said.
A weakening of the polar vortex now is expected to send frigid air into the U.S. from late January into early February, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a chance for flurries before 11 a.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 28 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 13, Tuesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for flurries between noon and 3 p.m., then snow after 3 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 21 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for snow before midnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 7.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for snow Saturday night, and a 40% chance Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 33, 34, 19, 20 and 26, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 27, 13, 4 and 15.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible few flurries on Monday and Tuesday, possible flurries or light snow Tuesday night, possible flurries Friday, possible light snow Saturday night, and possible mixed precipitation Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 28, 20, 32, 35, 24, 17 and 33, and overnight lows around 14, 8, 26, 19, 17 and 14.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 30 at 3 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 17, set in 1894.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 27 at 11:35 p.m., 16 degrees above the normal low and 53 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Jan. 17, set in 1982.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.39 inches, 0.3 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 1.52 inches, 0.91 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 17 is 0.5 inches, set in 1877.
Officially, 0.5 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s January and 2021 snow total to 4.1 inches, 3 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 17.6 inches, 3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 19.9 inches, 4.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 17 is 5 inches, set in 1953.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
