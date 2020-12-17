Chances fizzle to drizzle for storm to start weekend for southern Wisconsin

Chances for a storm to start the weekend for southern Wisconsin have fizzled, with just slight chances for snow and drizzle Saturday, then chances for snow not returning until the middle of next week, according to forecasters.

The mostly quiet weather here comes as a monster nor'easter shuts down travel from Pittsburgh through New York City, dumping snow measured in feet.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 31 and calm wind, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 18, Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 35 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a slight 20% chance for precipitation Saturday in the form of drizzle and snow.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 36, 34, 41, 34 and 33, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 33, 24, 27, 26 and 24.