Chances fizzle to drizzle for storm to start weekend for southern Wisconsin

Chances for a storm to start the weekend for southern Wisconsin have fizzled, with just slight chances for snow and drizzle Saturday, then chances for snow not returning until the middle of next week, according to forecasters.
The mostly quiet weather here comes as a monster nor'easter shuts down travel from Pittsburgh through New York City, dumping snow measured in feet.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 31 and calm wind, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 18, Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 35 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a slight 20% chance for precipitation Saturday in the form of drizzle and snow.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 36, 34, 41, 34 and 33, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 33, 24, 27, 26 and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible little light mix late Friday night into Saturday, possible light snow Tuesday, and possible snow Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 31, 36, 35, 35, 40, 36 and 34, and overnight lows around 18, 29, 24, 29, 26 and 29.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 31 at 2:59 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 57 for Dec. 16, set in 1959.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 18 at 7:39 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 36 degrees above the record low of 18 below for Dec. 16, set in 1876.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.53 inches, 0.51 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.32 inches of precipitation, 4.54 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 16 is 0.55 inches, set in 1879.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 6.4 inches, 0.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.7 inches, 2.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 16 is 4.4 inches, set in 2008.
Madison’s snow depth is 5 inches.
