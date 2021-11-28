Chance of snow for Monday morning commute in Madison area

Next 12 Hours
A chance of snow Monday morning in the Madison area could lead to slippery road conditions for those returning to work after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
There's a 50% chance of snow showers in Madison, with the potential to mix with rain after 11 a.m. and then gradually end, according to the National Weather Service. Any accumulation would be minor. Trace amounts to half an inch are possible.
The weather service said the band of snow will be "quick moving."
"There is some uncertainty in how far south this band develops, but some could see minor snow accumulations mid-day Monday," the weather service said of southeastern Wisconsin.
Madison is expected to have a high near 41 Monday during the day, and a low of 30 overnight.