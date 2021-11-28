 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chance of snow for Monday morning commute in Madison area
0 Comments
alert top story

Chance of snow for Monday morning commute in Madison area

  • 0
FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON

A woman and her dog tramp through the first measurable snowfall of the season last year at Harvey E. Schmidt Park in Madison. The city could see some snow Monday morning. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A chance of snow Monday morning in the Madison area could lead to slippery road conditions for those returning to work after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. 

There's a 50% chance of snow showers in Madison, with the potential to mix with rain after 11 a.m. and then gradually end, according to the National Weather Service. Any accumulation would be minor. Trace amounts to half an inch are possible. 

Members of the Journey Mental Health's Yahara House on the East Side collaborate on a project to highlight the center's namesake (the nearby Yahara River was once known as Catfish River, from a native term for the fish), celebrate the end of winter and the hope they can reopen the mental health clubhouse to limited in-person services later this month after operating largely online for much of the past year.

The weather service said the band of snow will be "quick moving." 

"There is some uncertainty in how far south this band develops, but some could see minor snow accumulations mid-day Monday," the weather service said of southeastern Wisconsin. 

Madison is expected to have a high near 41 Monday during the day, and a low of 30 overnight. 

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics