Chance of snow 'dusting' late Saturday night, then spring temperatures for southern Wisconsin

A "dusting" of snow is possible across southern Wisconsin late Saturday night, but the winter weather will be followed by a big warm up next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Dane County and the surrounding area could see trace amounts of snow, with east-central Wisconsin near Sheboygan and Fond du Lac potentially seeing about 1 inch, the Weather Service said.
The snowfall is expected to start late Saturday night and extend into the overnight hours. The main timeframe for the light dusting is from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, the Weather Service said. Some roads could be slick in the morning.
In Madison, there's a 40% chance of snow, primarily before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Weather Service. A low of 18 degrees is expected, and wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph, making it feel even chillier.
But the mild winter weather will be followed by warm, spring temperatures next week, the Weather Service predicts. Highs are expected to reach 60 degrees in southern Wisconsin.
A high of 49 degrees with clouds that will clear out for the sun is forecast for Sunday in Madison. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the low 50s and Wednesday will reach a high of 60 degrees, Weather Service forecasters predict.
The warmer weather comes a week before the first day of spring on March 20.
Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019. Send tips to ehamer@madison.com
Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said.
National Weather Service storm crews confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night in the Stoughton area amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area with winds of up to about 95 miles per hour, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.
The city plans to speak with the National Weather Service on Monday to understand why storm sirens were not activated during Saturday night's storm.
1 of 2
An annual harbinger of spring, a patch of snowdrop flowers emerges from a melting snow cover Wednesday on the grounds of Olbrich Botanical Gardens. A slight chance of snow late Saturday night will be followed by spring temperatures.