Chance of snow 'dusting' late Saturday night, then spring temperatures for southern Wisconsin

A "dusting" of snow is possible across southern Wisconsin late Saturday night, but the winter weather will be followed by a big warm up next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Dane County and the surrounding area could see trace amounts of snow, with east-central Wisconsin near Sheboygan and Fond du Lac potentially seeing about 1 inch, the Weather Service said.

The snowfall is expected to start late Saturday night and extend into the overnight hours. The main timeframe for the light dusting is from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, the Weather Service said. Some roads could be slick in the morning.

In Madison, there's a 40% chance of snow, primarily before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Weather Service. A low of 18 degrees is expected, and wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph, making it feel even chillier.

But the mild winter weather will be followed by warm, spring temperatures next week, the Weather Service predicts. Highs are expected to reach 60 degrees in southern Wisconsin.

A high of 49 degrees with clouds that will clear out for the sun is forecast for Sunday in Madison. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the low 50s and Wednesday will reach a high of 60 degrees, Weather Service forecasters predict.

The warmer weather comes a week before the first day of spring on March 20.

Also Sunday, residents will need to set their clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. to switch to daylight saving time. That means losing out on one hour of sleep, but more sunlight in the evening hours.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.