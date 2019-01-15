Madison could see another round of freezing drizzle for the Tuesday afternoon/evening commute, with the sun returning on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said we could see freezing drizzle between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., which could result in scattered slippery spots.
Sunshine should come back Wednesday, before we get a chance for accumulating snow on Friday night into Saturday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Slight chance of freezing drizzle before 11 p.m., low around 24.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 29.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 21.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon, high near 32.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 18.
- Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon, high near 25.
- Friday night: An 80 percent chance of snow, low around 16.
- Saturday: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon, high near 20.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 3.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 13.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 3.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 18.