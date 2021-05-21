 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chance for thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday as heat moves in this weekend for southern Wisconsin
0 comments
alert

Chance for thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday as heat moves in this weekend for southern Wisconsin

  • 0
Madison normals 1991-2020 vs 1981-2010 by National Weather Service
National Weather Service

There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday as heat moves in this weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could hit north and northwest of Madison Friday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, with cloudy skies, a high near 76 and south winds around 10 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 64 with a 30% chance for showers and storms, Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

National Weather Service forecast graphic 5-21-21

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 67, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms Sunday after 10 a.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 84 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Sunday night; 40% Monday; 60% Monday night, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 40% Tuesday; 30% Tuesday night; 20% Wednesday and Wednesday night; and 30% Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 83, 82, 77 and 74, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 63, 67, 62 and 51.

National Weather Service June outlook

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms, especially west, on Friday; isolated showers Friday night; a possible stray storm later on Saturday; a few showers and storms, mainly later in the day, on Sunday; scattered showers and storms Sunday night; a few showers and storms Monday; possible scattered storms Monday night; a possible few showers and storms Tuesday; and showers and storms Tuesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 81, 86, 84, 84, 83, 80 and 73, and overnight lows around 65, 67, 62, 64, 63 and 59.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 81 at 3:46 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 10 degrees below the record high of 91 for May 20, set in 1934.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 66 at 5:41 a.m., 17 degrees above the normal low and 34 degrees above the record low of 32 for May 20, set in 1954 and 1967.

Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.

A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.

Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.

When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.

A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.2 inches, 1.32 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.05 inches, 4.51 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 6.18 inches, 5.37 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for May 20 is 1.82 inches in 1913.

Madison has had no snow in May. Madison has never recorded snow on May 20.

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why cutting sugary drinks can extend your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics