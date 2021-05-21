There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday as heat moves in this weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could hit north and northwest of Madison Friday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, with cloudy skies, a high near 76 and south winds around 10 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 64 with a 30% chance for showers and storms, Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 67, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms Sunday after 10 a.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 84 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Sunday night; 40% Monday; 60% Monday night, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 40% Tuesday; 30% Tuesday night; 20% Wednesday and Wednesday night; and 30% Thursday.