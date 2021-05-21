Next 12 Hours
There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday as heat moves in this weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could hit north and northwest of Madison Friday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, with cloudy skies, a high near 76 and south winds around 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 64 with a 30% chance for showers and storms, Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 67, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms Sunday after 10 a.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 84 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Sunday night; 40% Monday; 60% Monday night, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 40% Tuesday; 30% Tuesday night; 20% Wednesday and Wednesday night; and 30% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 83, 82, 77 and 74, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 63, 67, 62 and 51.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms, especially west, on Friday; isolated showers Friday night; a possible stray storm later on Saturday; a few showers and storms, mainly later in the day, on Sunday; scattered showers and storms Sunday night; a few showers and storms Monday; possible scattered storms Monday night; a possible few showers and storms Tuesday; and showers and storms Tuesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 81, 86, 84, 84, 83, 80 and 73, and overnight lows around 65, 67, 62, 64, 63 and 59.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 81 at 3:46 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 10 degrees below the record high of 91 for May 20, set in 1934.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 66 at 5:41 a.m., 17 degrees above the normal low and 34 degrees above the record low of 32 for May 20, set in 1954 and 1967.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.2 inches, 1.32 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.05 inches, 4.51 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 6.18 inches, 5.37 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 20 is 1.82 inches in 1913.
Madison has had no snow in May. Madison has never recorded snow on May 20.