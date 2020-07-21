Chance for strong storms Tuesday afternoon, evening for southern Wisconsin, but severe threat is low

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s a chance for strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening for southern Wisconsin, but the threat of severe weather is low, according to forecasters.

Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds are the main concerns in the expected scattered storms, with any threat for stronger storms contingent upon whether clouds clear out, National Weather Service lead forecaster Chris Stumpf said.

After a smattering of severe weather reports in the High Plains on Monday, forecasters say the threat for storms will move a bit farther to the east on Tuesday, targeting parts of the Midwest, before moving even farther east later this week, AccuWeather said.

The main threat with any storms will be torrential downpours, but any storms that become stronger also could feature strong winds and hail.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, increasing clouds, a high near 81 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.