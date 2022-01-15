Chance for snow flurries Sunday, then temperature drop for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A chance for a snow flurries Sunday will be followed by a drop down to temperatures in the teens next week for southern Wisconsin, forecasters predict.
"A little snow will be possible across southern Wisconsin Sunday and again Tuesday, with maybe a dusting of snow," the National Weather Service said Saturday.
In Madison, there's an 80% chance of snow during the day Sunday, but less than half an inch is expected, the weather service said. Tuesday's snowfall was not expected to hit the Madison area.
The second half of the week will see colder temperatures, with a high of just 9 degrees forecast for Thursday and a high of around 16 degrees on Friday across southern Wisconsin. Lows on Thursday and Friday will dip below zero, the weather service predicts.
Additional snow is not expected for the second half of the week, the weather service said, noting that conditions will likely be dry.
The lack of accumulation is a good sign for those who wish to continue ice skating and doing other winter activities along Madison's lakes, which have been clear and smooth.