Snow-weary Wisconsin residents have two days to recover before the next round of winter weather hits the Badger State.
Thursday and Friday could be two of the nicest days we've seen in February, with sunshine and highs of 28 and 34 respectively, but that all changes for the weekend.
Freezing rain, snow and rain are all expected to sweep into the southern part of the state starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend, which could make for bad winter driving conditions.
The National Weather Service said the storm should start out as snow early Saturday morning, before mixing with freezing rain throughout the morning then turning to all rain in the afternoon and night.
We could see a tenth of an inch of ice on Saturday, but no rain totals were included in the forecast.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Sunday should start out with a few light snow showers in the morning as temperatures start dropping during the day, falling down to 5 for the overnight low heading into Monday.
Strong winds are expected to accompany the storm, with gusts up to 40 mph hitting Madison on Sunday.
Snow is expected to be the main weather story up north this weekend, with Eau Claire, Wausau and Minneapolis all expected to get 6 inches.
Thousands of cross country skiers and fans will be heading to Hayward this weekend for the annual Birkebeiner race, so keep up with changing weather conditions when heading to the event.
Once the storm blows out of the area, temperatures will be colder to start the new work and school week.
Borremans is looking at partly sunny skies and a high of 20 on Monday, then cloudy with a chance for light snow on Tuesday with a high of 18.
The cold continues Wednesday under partly sunny skies and a high of 19, then we should see partly sunny skies and 23 next Thursday.
Wednesday's high of 34 was 1 degree above normal and 28 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 20, set in 2017.
The low of 23 was 6 degrees above normal and 44 degrees above the record low of 21 below for the date, set in 1929.
Steady snow totaled 0.27 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at the airport, bringing the February total up to 1.95 inches, 0.98 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 20 was 0.98 inches in 1953.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 6.61 inches of precipitation, 2.67 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 4.51 inches of precipitation, 2.31 inches above normal.
The snow totaled 3.3 inches at the airport, bringing the February snowfall total up to 21.0 inches, 13.2 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Feb. 20 was 4.5 inches in 1898.
Madison has received 46.6 inches of snow this winter, 12.4 inches above normal, and 50.0 inches of snow in the snow season, 11.7 inches above normal.